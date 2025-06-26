AstraZeneca expands Bengaluru hub with Rs 166 crore investment; to create 400 jobs

BENGALURU: Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Thursday announced the expansion of its global hub in Bengaluru with Rs 166 crore investment. The new facility will house about 1,300 employees and generate 400 new jobs.

This is AstraZeneca's second major investment in India within a year, following the expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai. The combined workforce now at AstraZeneca India Private Limited (AZIPL) will reach close to 4,000 employees.

The company said the new facility will serve as a dynamic hub dedicated to advancing AstraZeneca's critical priorities including advanced clinical research supporting AstraZeneca's global therapeutic areas; development of AI-powered; healthcare solutions and digital health technologies.

Apart from these, the new facility will help centralise data analytics to enhance clinical trial efficiency and patient outcomes.

"Our Global Hub in Bengaluru is a strategic investment that will play a vital role in advancing AstraZeneca’s bold ambition to deliver 20 new medicines by 2030 — by strengthening automated, scalable, data-driven, and patient-centric solutions. This step reflects our commitment to tapping into the world-class talent and ecosystem available in Karnataka to power the next generation of scientific innovation," said Jackie Crockford, Vice President, Global Business Services, AstraZeneca.

"This hub enhances our R&D capabilities by connecting us with India’s exceptional scientific and technological expertise. The expansion will accelerate the development of innovative medicines and help us deliver across R&D, ultimately benefiting patients around the world," said Magnus Nord, Vice President, Global Patient Safety BioPharma, AstraZeneca.

The global hub in Bengaluru is dedicated to Research & Development (R&D), Global Business Services (GBS), IT & Digital Health capabilities, playing a key role in advancing scientific discovery and innovation within the enterprise.

The company also said that the GITC in Chennai serves as a strategic hub for IT, GBS, Global supply chain & strategy, supporting core business operations with high-impact, technology-driven solutions.