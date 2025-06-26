Indian markets hit 2025 highs on geopolitical relief, corporate strength

CHENNAI: The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session on Thursday, buoyed by positive geopolitical developments and robust corporate performance. Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 indices closed at their highest levels in 2025, reflecting sustained investor optimism.
The key driver of Thursday’s rally was the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which eased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a region closely watched by global markets due to its impact on crude oil prices and energy security. This development boosted risk appetite among investors, resulting in strong buying momentum in Indian equities.
The BSE Sensex surged by 1,000.36 points, or 1.21%, to settle at 83,755.87, marking its highest close since October 2024.
The Nifty50 mirrored this bullish trend, rising 304.25 points, or 1.21%, to close at 25,549.
Sectoral Highlights
The rally was broad-based but notably led by financials and energy sectors.
The Bank Nifty index hit a record high, propelled by strong gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank, which continued to show robust quarterly results and stable asset quality.
Energy major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) played a crucial role, with its market capitalization surpassing the ₹20 lakh crore milestone, supported by its diversified business model spanning refining, telecom, and retail.
Broader Market Trends
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers amid positive global cues, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) showed cautious optimism, balancing geopolitical concerns with strong economic data. The government’s recent focus on infrastructure spending and easing of regulatory hurdles also underpinned market sentiment.
Commodity & Currency Outlook
Brent crude oil prices stabilised around $82 per barrel following the ceasefire announcement, alleviating inflationary concerns.
The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, closing near 81.10, supported by foreign fund inflows and steady capital markets.
Market analysts believe the current momentum is likely to continue in the near term, driven by easing geopolitical risks and encouraging domestic economic indicators such as improving PMI data and sustained corporate earnings growth. However, they caution investors to watch for global inflation trends and central bank policy cues, which could impact volatility.