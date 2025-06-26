Indian markets hit 2025 highs on geopolitical relief, corporate strength

CHENNAI: The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session on Thursday, buoyed by positive geopolitical developments and robust corporate performance. Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 indices closed at their highest levels in 2025, reflecting sustained investor optimism.

The key driver of Thursday’s rally was the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which eased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a region closely watched by global markets due to its impact on crude oil prices and energy security. This development boosted risk appetite among investors, resulting in strong buying momentum in Indian equities.

The BSE Sensex surged by 1,000.36 points, or 1.21%, to settle at 83,755.87, marking its highest close since October 2024.

The Nifty50 mirrored this bullish trend, rising 304.25 points, or 1.21%, to close at 25,549.

Sectoral Highlights