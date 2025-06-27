Sensex, Nifty50 surge in early trade amid global tailwinds

CHENNAI: The Indian markets kicked off Friday (June 27) positively, riding a wave of global optimism and easing trade tension narratives, with breadth extending beyond core indices, though select sectors continue to lag.

BSE Sensex jumped 219 points (+0.26%) to around 83,975 in early trading. This surge was spurred by hopes that the US may extend the July 9 deadline for imposing reciprocal tariffs – fueled by news from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suggesting President Trump could hold off to negotiate broader trade deals. NSE Nifty 50 climbed 53 points (+0.21%), trading near 25,602.

Key drivers behind the move were global tailwinds, rise of Gift Nifty futures and the boost in Asian markets movement.

US stock markets closed higher overnight (S&P 500 +0.8%, Nasdaq +0.97%, Dow +0.94%), bolstering Asian markets, including India.

Gift Nifty futures were up ~122 points pre-open, signaling a bullish start.