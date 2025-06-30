Alembic Pharma stock jumps 12% on US nod for its generic cancer drug

CHENNAI: Shares of Vadodara-based drug maker Alembic Pharmaceuticals jumped over 12% after the company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection. This drug is used in cancer treatment and is part of a high-value and competitive segment in the US pharmaceutical market. The approval marks another important step in Alembic’s efforts to expand its US generics portfolio.

One of India's pioneering pharma companies, Alembic has been steadily building its presence in the US market, with more than 180 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) filed and over 120 already approved. This latest approval is expected to add to its revenue stream and improve market visibility, especially in the oncology segment.

The company, which was previously focused mainly on the domestic market through its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation businesses—primarily in antibiotics—has only recently begun actively expanding into international markets.