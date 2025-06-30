Indian markets under pressure amid heaving selling and profit-booking

CHENNAI: Indian indices opened on a flat note on Monday, June 30, marking the final trading day of the first half of the current financial year. The Sensex began the session at 84,027.33, slightly below Friday’s close of 84,058.90, and slipped further to 83,767.77 by 11:04 am, down 292 points or 0.35%. Similarly, the Nifty opened at 25,661.65 but declined to 25,555.56 by 11:06 am, down 82.80 points or 0.32%.

The weakness was largely attributed to profit-booking in heavyweight financial stocks, which had witnessed a strong rally in recent weeks. HDFC Bank, for instance, was down nearly 0.8%. Seven out of the 13 major sectoral indices were in the red.

In contrast, mid- and small-cap stocks displayed resilience. The Nifty Midcap 100 and SmallCap 100 indices rose by 0.3% and 0.5% respectively. This divergence highlights continued investor interest in broader market opportunities, even as large caps showed signs of fatigue.

In stock-specific developments, Karnataka Bank fell over 7% following the resignation of its CEO and Executive Director. Alembic Pharmaceuticals surged over 9% after securing USFDA approval for a cancer treatment injection. Torrent Pharma also gained on deal-related news, though it later gave up some of its intraday gains. ITD Cementation rose around 4% after announcing a $67.4 million marine project.