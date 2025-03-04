Every country wants to strengthen economic ties with India, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that every country in the world wants to strengthen its economic partnership with India, and thus, the manufacturing sector should take full advantage of this partnership.

Modi, addressing the Post-Budget webinars via video conferencing, called India a growth engine for the global economy that has proven its resilience in challenging situations. “The world needs reliable partners that produce high-quality products and ensure reliable supply.. India was capable of fulfilling this need, presenting a significant opportunity for the country,” said Modi.

He urged the industry not to be mere spectators but to actively seek their role and carve out opportunities. He pointed out that it is easier to start a business today compared to the past, as the country has friendly policies and the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the industry.