Vodafone Idea misses deadline to submit Rs 6,090 crore bank guarantee

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has failed to meet the deadline for submitting a Rs 6,090 crore bank guarantee. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials, the government will soon seek clarification from the telco for missing the deadline.

Vodafone Idea, country’s third-largest telecom service provider, had urged the DoT to exempt the bank guarantee amounting to Rs 6,090 crore. As a result, the company was required to deposit this amount with the DoT by tonight.

The bank guarantee is intended to cover a one-time partial shortfall in payments for spectrum acquired during the 2015 auction. According to an exchange filing by Vodafone Idea in February, the company's aggregate payments for spectrum auctions, excluding the 2015 auction, exceed the pro-rated value of the spectrum used. However, a one-time partial shortfall remains for the 2015 auction. The telco said that the DoT has asked for either a bank guarantee of Rs. 6,090 crore for one year or a cash payment of `5,493.2 crore by March 10, 2025, which is thirteen months in advance of the next installment.