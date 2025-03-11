Airtel, Starlink join hands to provide satellite broadband service in India

In what could mark Elon Musk’s formal entry into India, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced an agreement with Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. Airtel, in a statement, said this is the first such agreement to be signed in India, though it is contingent upon SpaceX obtaining the licences to operate in the country.
Musk has been attempting to enter India with Starlink to provide satellite-based broadband services for some time. However, the company is yet to receive the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence to operate in India. Currently, the Indian government has granted licences to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications, to provide satellite communication services. While both Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have applied for licences, neither has been approved by the government yet.
“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work,” said Gopal Vittal, managing director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd.
The telco said both Airtel and SpaceX will explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s offerings, and how Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses. According to the industry experts, with this partnership Airtel will offer consumer satellite services in the country, as its own satellite service OneWeb is more focused on business customers. They will also explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores and providing Starlink services via Airtel to business customers. Additionally, they will explore how Starlink can help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as how SpaceX could utilise and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.
Starlink already operates over 6,000 LEO satellites, while Bharti Enterprises, led by Sunil Mittal, backs Eutelsat OneWeb’s satellite network, which currently operates more than 630 satellites.
“By adding Starlink, (in addition to its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb) to its offerings, Airtel will further its ability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect previously underserved areas, particularly those with limited to no coverage today,” the company added.
Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX said that SpaceX is excited to work with Airtel. “The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.”
Recently, Indian giants Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have been at odds over satellite spectrum. While Indian players are in favor of the auction route, foreign players like Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper have advocated for administrative allocation, aligning with global practices. The Indian government has also expressed support for administrative allocation, citing global norms and technological constraints. The pricing and allocation are yet to be determined by the government.