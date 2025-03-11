Airtel, Starlink join hands to provide satellite broadband service in India

In what could mark Elon Musk’s formal entry into India, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced an agreement with Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. Airtel, in a statement, said this is the first such agreement to be signed in India, though it is contingent upon SpaceX obtaining the licences to operate in the country.

Musk has been attempting to enter India with Starlink to provide satellite-based broadband services for some time. However, the company is yet to receive the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence to operate in India. Currently, the Indian government has granted licences to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications, to provide satellite communication services. While both Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have applied for licences, neither has been approved by the government yet.