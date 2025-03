As Indian equity markets take a break from the incessant fall, Amisha Vora, chairperson and managing director, Prabhudas Lilladher, tells TNIE that some pockets of large cap stocks are now attractively valued and that she does not see another 10-15% correction in Nifty or Sensex indices. She advises investors to not have more than 15-20% of their equity portfolio in mid and small caps.