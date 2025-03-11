Morgan Stanley stays bullish on India despite falling Sensex

At a time when the Sensex is down by approximately 12,000 points from its record highs and the Indian equity market is facing intense selling pressure, analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS), a global leader in financial and investment services, remain highly optimistic. They predict that the 30-share BSE benchmark will surge to 105,000 by December 2025 in their bull-case scenario, reflecting a potential rise of about 41% from current levels.

This bullish outlook comes despite a challenging global environment. In December 2024, Morgan Stanley had made a similar forecast. However, since then, global equity markets have experienced heightened volatility due to the US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Additionally, India’s equity market has witnessed a significant withdrawal of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), driven by concerns over expensive valuations and sluggish corporate earnings growth.

Morgan Stanley analysts argue that the risk-reward balance for Indian markets is becoming increasingly favorable. Their base-case scenario projects the Sensex to reach 93,000 by December 2025, while a bear-case scenario could see the index decline by nearly 6% to 70,000 over the same period.

As of Tuesday’s close, the Sensex stood at 74,102 while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 22,497.90. Both indices have fallen approximately 14% from their peaks in late September 2024 and have seen a 5-6% decline so far in 2025.