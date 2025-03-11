TCS to acquire Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs 2,250 crore

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will acquire 100% equity share of Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Private Limited for Rs 2,250 crore in cash consideration.

The company in a BSE filing said the acquisition of land and building of Darshita is to expand TCS' delivery centre. This is said to be located in Bengaluru.

"Incorporated in September 2004, the entity is engaged in development of a commercial property which would be let on lease to prospective industrial consumers. Since the property is still under development, revenue generation is yet to commence, hence last 3 years turnover is nil," it said in the regulatory filing.

TCS has a call option to acquire 100% equity shares in the entity after two years.