Riyadh Air explores partnership opportunities with Air India and IndiGo 

Tony Douglas, CEO of the soon-to-be-launched Riyadh Air, is exploring partnerships with top Indian airlines—Air India and IndiGo—as the new Saudi Arabian carrier seeks to establish a strong presence in the Indian market, particularly in the India-Saudi sector.
As part of Riyadh Air’s trip to India from March 12 to 14, 2025, a delegation led by Douglas will also meet officials at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to secure necessary permissions and support for launching operations in India.
Riyadh Air, set to begin operations later this year, anticipates that India will become Saudi Arabia’s top tourism source market by 2030.
Statistics show that the number of Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia surged by 50% in 2023, surpassing 1.5 million visitors, following a series of strategic initiatives by the Saudi Tourism Authority. The authority aims to welcome 7.5 million Indian visitors annually by the end of the decade.
Douglas emphasised the significance of the Indian subcontinent for the airline, calling it “super important.”
“India has long been a crucial part of Riyadh Air’s network planning ahead of our operations launch. As the world’s first digital native airline, we are dedicated to partnering with entities across a variety of aviation stakeholders in India to create a sustainable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial relationship that delivers exceptional travel experiences,” he added.
Riyadh Air plans to commence operations with a fleet of 60 narrow-body A321neos and 72 wide-body B787-9 Dreamliners. It is also in discussions with Boeing and Airbus to place orders for ultra-long-range wide-body aircraft, choosing between the B777-9X and the A350-1000.
Saudi Arabia established Riyadh Air as part of its strategy to diversify the economy beyond oil. The airline is projected to contribute $20 billion to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs globally and locally. By 2030, the airline aims to connect Saudi Arabia to over 100 global destinations.
Riyadh Air has appointed India’s Bird Travels as its exclusive distribution and sales partner in India. Bird will play a pivotal role in enhancing Riyadh Air’s brand visibility and promoting its flight services across the country.
Gaurav Bhatia, Executive Director of Bird Group, said, “We are honored to be Riyadh Air's exclusive distribution and sales partner in India. We are confident that Indian travelers will embrace Riyadh Air's innovative services and exceptional onboard experience.”