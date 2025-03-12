Riyadh Air explores partnership opportunities with Air India and IndiGo 

Tony Douglas, CEO of the soon-to-be-launched Riyadh Air, is exploring partnerships with top Indian airlines—Air India and IndiGo—as the new Saudi Arabian carrier seeks to establish a strong presence in the Indian market, particularly in the India-Saudi sector.

As part of Riyadh Air’s trip to India from March 12 to 14, 2025, a delegation led by Douglas will also meet officials at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to secure necessary permissions and support for launching operations in India.

Riyadh Air, set to begin operations later this year, anticipates that India will become Saudi Arabia’s top tourism source market by 2030.