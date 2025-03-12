Singapore state-run Temasek acquires 10% stake in Haldiram’s for `8,000 cr

Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek has signed a deal to acquire approximately 10% of Haldiram Snacks Foods Private Limited (HSFPL) for over `8,000 crore (around $1 bn), according to sources familiar with the development. The transaction, one of the largest in India’s consumer sector in recent years, values the iconic Indian snacks company at over $9 billion.

The deal comes after months of negotiations between Temasek and Haldiram’s, during which other global investors, including American private equity giants Blackstone and Bain Capital, also expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the company. Haldiram Snacks Foods Private Limited represents the combined FMCG business of the Delhi and Nagpur branches of the Haldiram family.