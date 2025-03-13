8th Pay Panel award to create a $50 billion consumption, savings boost: UBS analysis

MUMBAI: The eighth Pay Commission award, to be effective January 2026, for Central government employees and pensioners, will lead to a $50 billion consumption and savings boost for the economy with no impact on the fiscal metrics as the higher income will have lead to more savings.

Mid-January, the Centre had announced the formation of the eighth pay commission which is mandated to revise the salaries, perks and pensions for Central government workers and pensioners. The pay awards, which will benefit around 3.1 crore people, will be effective January 1, 2026, the notification had said.

