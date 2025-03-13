Domestic gold at all-time high of Rs 89,450; global rate tops $2,990

MUMBAI: Domestic gold prices touched an all-time high of Rs 89,450/10g, amid global clues—primarily because of the steep fall on the Wall Street due to the intensifying trade wards. The metal is expected scale higher on Monday as international prices rose to an all-time level of $2990/ounce on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange early on Thursday.

In the Delhi market gold prices climbed by Rs 600 to revisit the all-time high of Rs 89,450/10 grams on Thursday amid a firm global trend, according to local marketmen. The metal of 99.9% purity had settled at Rs 88,850 on Wednesday.

On February 20, the yellow metal had touched an all-time high of Rs 89,450 first time.

But given the massive rally in the global market—at 2100 hrs IST, the metal was trading at $2990/ounce on the CME-- the domestic prices are set to shoot up much higher when the market reopens on Monday.