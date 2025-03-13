Patanjali Ayurved ventures into insurance with acquisition of Magma General Insurance

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is foraying into insurance sector as billionaire Adar Poonawalla’s Sanoti Properties has approved the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Magma General Insurance Limited (formerly Magma HDI General Insurance Company Limited), to Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Noida-headquartered diversified conglomerate DS Group for approximately Rs 4,500 crore.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and has been structured under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). Besides Sanoti Properties LLP, Celica Developers and Jaguar Advisory Services are also participating in the sale.

Patanjali Ayurved, a major player in India’s FMCG sector with a wide range of products including cosmetics, ayurvedic medicines, personal care, and food items, is now eyeing the underpenetrated general insurance market. A spokesperson for Patanjali highlighted the sector’s potential, citing recent regulatory reforms such as the opening up of 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) vision of "insurance for all by 2047."