Infosys to pay USD 17.5 million to settle lawsuits over McCamish Cyber incident

BENGALURU: Infosys McCamish Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys BPM, will pay USD 17.5 million to settle all the pending class action lawsuits.

In a filing, Infosys said, "Infosys has reached an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs of these lawsuits pending against Infosys McCamish Systems LLC and a few McCamish’s customers. This proposed agreement would settle all the pending class action lawsuits and resolve all allegations made in this matter."

In November 2023, the company disclosed that Infosys McCamish Systems was impacted by a cybersecurity event resulting in non-availability of certain applications and systems in IMS.

The company worked with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this and had also launched an independent investigation with them to identify the potential impact on systems and data.