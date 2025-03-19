Air New Zealand, Air India to explore direct flights between India and New Zealand by 2028

MUMBAI: Star Alliance Partners - Air New Zealand and Air India - on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein the two airlines will explore the introduction of a direct service between India and New Zealand by the end of 2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and approvals from relevant government regulators.

The MoU was signed at an event in Mumbai in the presence of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, and other dignitaries.

The MoU includes the establishment of a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, conferring travellers more choice and convenient access between the two countries.

Customers will now be able to travel from the Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai on Air India, and connect at Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore onto Air New Zealand-operated flights to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.