Brigade, Gruhas partner to launch Rs 300 crore Earth Fund to drive proptech

BENGALURU: With an idea to back high-growth start-ups that solve challenges in the built world through sustainability and innovation, Brigade Group has partnered with Gruhas, the investment arm of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai to launch Rs 300 crore Earth Fund (Rs 200 cr SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund with an additional Rs 100 crore green-shoe option).

Nirupa Shankar, Joint MD, Brigade Enterprises told media on Tuesday that this Earth Fund will invest in Pre-Series A and Series-A tech start-ups that are innovating in real estate, construction and sustainability. The fund will invest Rs 8-12 crore in each start-ups and are targeting 15 start-ups that have a demonstrated product market fit and are looking for capital to scale their solutions.

Nirupa Shankar pointed out that proptech is gaining momentum now but funding in this space is still low compared to other countries. "There are seven unicorns from the proptech space and we expect more in the future," she said.