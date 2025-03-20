BIS cracks down on Amazon, Flipkart warehouses; seizes substandard products

BENGALURU: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has raided e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart warehouses across several cities and seized substandard products including toys, bottles and speakers as these products were found without the mandatory BIS Quality Mark, violating the BIS Act, 2016.

The national standards body in a post on X said, "By seizing these substandard items, BIS ensures that only products meeting safety standards are sold to consumers, thereby protecting them from substandard goods."

The BIS has been carrying out search and seizure operations for a few weeks now. The crackdowns are aimed at curbing the distribution of unsafe and non-certified products through e-commerce platforms. Recently, at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow, the certification agency seized 215 toys and 24 hand blenders that reportedly lacked mandatory BIS certification.