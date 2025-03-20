RBI elevates Indranil Bhattacharyya as ED

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has elevated Indranil Bhattacharyya as an executive director (ED) and will look after the department of economic and policy research. Prior to the promotion, he was serving as adviser in the monetary policy department, the apex bank said in a statement on Thursday.

For nearly three decades, Bhattacharyya has been working in the areas of monetary policy, fiscal policy, banking, and international economic relations in the monetary policy department, department of economic and policy research and the international department of the Reserve Bank. He has also served as an economic expert in the technical office of the governor of the Qatar Central Bank in Doha, for five years ending 2014.

Bhattacharyya is a postgraduate in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and has research interests in monetary theory and policy, financial markets, market microstructure and fiscal policy.