IT sector to experience slowdown in discretionary spending, say analysts

BENGALURU: The IT services sector is likely to witness slowdown in discretionary spending in coming quarters, considering the present global uncertainty and demand environment. These firms were hopeful in the December quarter that there would be a revival in discretionary spending as top CEOs said it is picking up in certain sectors including banking and retail.

But things have changed in the last few weeks due to tariffs and shifts in consumer sentiment, according to analysts. Accenture posted $16.66 billion revenues for the second quarter ended February 2025. Its CEO Julie Sweet in an earnings conference said, in recent weeks, they are seeing an elevated level of what was already significant uncertainty in the global economic and geopolitical environment, marking a shift from its first quarter FY 25 earnings report in December.

"At the same time, we believe the fundamentals of our industry remain strong and we are very well-positioned with our clients because all strategies continue to lead to reinvention through new ways of working, tech, data, and AI," she added.