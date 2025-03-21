US-headquartered Confludent doubles down on talent in India

BENGALURU: US-headquartered data streaming platform Confluent plans to increase India's headcount by another 20% this year. Top executives at a media briefing, said they exceeded the headcount plan for India in 2024 as they recruited 50% instead of the 25% planned.

The company which had 400 employees in 2024, will be recruiting people for roles across engineering, customer solutions group, sales, finance & ops, people team, legal, marketing etc.

At the company's event Current Bengaluru 2025, Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, of Confluent, who was here in Bengaluru, pointed out how Artificial Intelligence will play a massive role in data streaming.

Confluent sees strong demand in India in the BFSI, digital natives, apart from telecom and entertainment sectors.

Its customers in India include Swiggy, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Meesho, among others. Confluent Platform and Connect portfolio are managed by engineering teams based in India.

Recently, it partnered with Jio Platforms for Jio Cloud Services and through this partnership, Confluent Cloud will be available on Jio cloud Services, making it easier for businesses across the country to get started with data streaming.

At the Bengaluru event, the data streaming company also announced advancements in Tableflow, a feature of Confluent Cloud. With Tableflow, all streaming data in Confluent Cloud can be accessed in popular open table formats, the company said.

As far as APAC is concerned, the company intends to continue hiring in the region and growing it by another 20%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, its subscription revenue grew 24% to $251 million. Confluent Cloud revenue grew 38% to $138 million, and non-GAAP operating margin was 5%.