Home grown fizzy drink Goli Soda goes global

In recent years, India has embarked on an ambitious journey to explore global markets with a fresh array of unique, ethnic, and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products. From the humble desi fizzy drink Goli Soda and GI-tagged jaggery from Muzaffarnagar to fresh Anthurium cut flowers from Mizoram, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is expanding India’s agriculture and food-based export basket.

Once nearly faded into obscurity under the shadow of multinational beverage giants, Goli Soda has been reinvented as Goli Pop Soda and is now being exported to countries including the US, UK, and those in the Gulf region. The journey began with trial shipments to the USA, UK, Europe, and the Gulf, which received an overwhelming response, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. In a landmark ceremony on 4 February 2025, APEDA officially flagged off the global launch of Goli Pop Soda.

The Commerce Ministry further informed that a strategic partnership with Fair Exports India has ensured steady supplies to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf. “Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response,” the ministry noted.

In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, appealing to consumers drawn to the fusion of traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist.

While Goli Pop Soda’s success has made headlines, it is just one chapter in India’s expanding export story. APEDA has been instrumental in facilitating the export of a diverse range of products, each representing India’s rich agricultural heritage.

The first consignment of fresh Anthurium cut flowers to Singapore marked a significant step toward tapping into the global floriculture market, known for its demand for exotic blooms. Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar’s GI-tagged jaggery—celebrated for its rich flavor and traditional production methods—has found new markets in Bangladesh, showcasing India’s agricultural prowess and commitment to preserving time-honored practices.

On 25 February 2025, Meghalaya’s organic ginger made its first sea shipment to Dubai. Grown in the pristine hills of the Northeast, this ginger highlights India’s focus on organic farming and sustainable export practices.

Meanwhile, Sikkim’s Dalle Chilli, famed for its fiery heat and distinctive flavour, has made its way to the Solomon Islands, underscoring India’s ability to cater to niche global markets with specialty products. APEDA has also facilitated the first trial commercial shipment of pomegranates to Australia by sea, opening up new avenues for Indian fruits in international markets.