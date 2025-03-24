EaseMyTrip to acquire 49% stake in Big Charter 

NEW DELHI: Travel platform firm - EaseMyTrip - said on Monday that it has received in-principle Board approval to acquire a 49% stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd, a player in India’s charter aviation sector. This marks EaseMyTrip’s entry into the charter and non-scheduled aviation market.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

“The integration of their (Big Chart) Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) operations will allow us to cater to a wider range of premium customers, further solidifying our commitment to driving the growth of India’s charter aviation market,” said Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip. Pitti has regularly shown interest in acquiring the defunct airline Go First.