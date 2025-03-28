Current account deficit narrows to 1.1% at $11.5 b in Q3

MUMBAI: The current account deficit, which is primarily the difference between export earnings and import expenses, has narrowed to 1.1% of GDP or $11.5 billion in the third quarter of the outgoing fiscal, compared to 1.8% in the second quarter, boosted by higher earnings from services exports, show the data from the Reserve Bank on Friday.

In absolute terms CAD at $11.5 billion in the third quarter is higher than the deficit of $10.4 billion in Q3 of FY24.

Merchandise imports grew 6% in the third quarter to $186.7 billion, but a pick in demand helped exports rise to $109 billion and bring down goods trade deficit.

The services trade balance helped bring down the deficit further, the RBI said.