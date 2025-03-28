Smallcase raises $50 million from Elev8 Venture, others

MUMBAI: Smallcase, which offers distribution platfroms for financial assets like stocks, exchange traded funds among others, has raised $50 million in series D funding round with a mix of primary and secondary offers led by Elev8 Venture Partners along with participation from new and existing investors including State Street Global Advisors, Niveshaay AIF, Faering Capital and Arkam Ventures.

The company’s existing investors include Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital), Blume Ventures, Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, Premji Invest, DSP Group and HDFC Bank.

The money will be used to expand the Bengaluur based company’s product offerings across asset classes and strengthen its relationships with retail investors and ecosystem partners.