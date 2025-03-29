View | Gold Rush: Navigating the bullion boom

Gold's allure is undeniable, especially in times of global uncertainty. Recently, the MCX spot price of gold touched a remarkable Rs 88,288 per 10 grams as on (March 19, 2025), marking its third consecutive monthly gain. According to Bloomberg data, this year alone, gold prices have surged by 16.3%, following a 27.24 percent increase in 2024.

Internationally, gold has surpassed the significant US$3,000 per ounce threshold, with brokerages such as Macquarie predicting further gains. This begs the question: should investors jump into gold ETFs and mutual funds, or is this a case of FOMO (Fear of missing out) leading to hasty decisions?

Drivers Behind the Gold Surge

Gold's impressive 15-month rally warrants further examination as it's currently the top-performing asset class, driven by geopolitical and economic uncertainties worldwide. Gold's "safe haven" status is reinforced; as unpredictable US policies, particularly on tariffs, add to global volatility and further fuelled the flight to safe haven assets.