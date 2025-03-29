View | How SIP has been the “strong hero” across historical market cycles

The above data demonstrates whether an investor invests from the top or bottom of the crisis, there is no material difference in the returns. Longer investment periods allow markets to complete their cycles of downturn and recovery, leading to normalization of returns that diminishes the initial impact of the crisis entry point.

Market downturns cause short-term disruptions. However, investors who stayed invested in SIPs saw substantial growth in recoveries.

Why should we continue with SIP in falling markets?

1. Crises Create Buying Opportunities

- SIPs let you buy more units when markets fall, lowering your average cost. This effect i.e. rupee-cost averaging—ensures higher returns when markets recover.

- SIP returns across all indices rebounded strongly post-crisis, reinforcing incremental benefits by staying invested.