Poonam Gupta assumes charge as deputy governor of Reserve Bank

Poonam Gupta assumed charge as the fourth deputy governor and in-charge of the key monetary policy department of the Reserve Bank effective Friday.

The RBI also rejigged the portfolios of the deputy governors. The government had appointed Gupta as a deputy governor on April 2, for a period of three years from the date of joining. “As a deputy governor, Gupta will look after the monetary policy department, financial markets operations department, department of economic and policy research, financial stability department, international department, department of statistics and information management, corporate strategy and budget department and department of communication,” the RBI said in a statement.

She joins the central bank in place of Michael Patra who retired on January 15, 2025. After the reallocation of the portfolios, the senior most deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao, who was officiating as the head of the monetary policy department will now be handling co-ordination, departments of regulation, enforcement, legal department, risk monitoring, and secretarial department.