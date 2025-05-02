Rupee gains for 3rd straight session, settles below 84 against US dollar

The rupee has extended its rally for the third straight session on Friday, wiping out all losses since Donald Trump’s win as the president of the US last November.

Analysts see the currency will see significant gain against the greenback, going forward. The rupee rallied nearly 1% intra-day and breached the psychologically 84 level and it settled at 83.5568 against the dollar. Such strength was last seen in June 2024. This comes within two months after the rupee had plunged to a historic low of 87.95 on February 10.

Currency traders cited strong dollar inflows into the equities and also into debt coupled with short-covering amid rising hopes of a US-India trade deal as the main driver of the rupee gains. The rupee has risen nearly 2% this week on the back of a 2.3% rally in March.

There was large short covering after reports trickled in a trade deal with the US, a trader told the TNIE. Exporters’ dollar sales and a scaling back of bearish wagers on the rupee have also helped, he said, adding that investors have ramped up bullish wagers on the

rupee, alongside most of its regional peers.

One of the key reasons for the currency gaining strength is the continuous inflows by the foreign investors who have been net buyers for the 11th straight session in equities. This is the longest run of inflows in two years. The lack of aggressive dollar buying by the central bank has also aided, traders said.