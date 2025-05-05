Tier-2 cities emerging as new startup hotspots

BENGALURU: Startups are now looking beyond metros for talent as the job share of tier-2 cities has surged from 9% in April 2024 to 31% in April 2025. This three-fold rise shows a shift in the country's start-up hiring.

Coimbatore, Indore, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar are now the preferred locations for startups.

Also, the latest findings by jobs platform foundit shows that startup hiring has surged 32% y-o-y in April and 12% over the last three months. The hiring momentum is further reinforced by a 22% increase in new start-up registration over the past year.

"There is a notable shift in the way start-ups are scaling in India," said V Suresh, CEO of foundit.

"Growth is no longer confined to major metropolitan areas; instead, we are witnessing a robust expansion into Tier-2 cities, signalling a more balanced and inclusive model of growth. At the same time, there is an increasing emphasis on recruiting seasoned professionals, reflecting a strategic focus on long-term sustainability," he added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru (21% in April '25 vs 31% in April '24), Delhi/NCR, and Mumbai recorded steep declines in startup job share, while Chennai and Hyderabad held steady.

Interestingly, there has been a shift in sectoral hiring patterns as IT services now account for 32% of all start-up job postings- up from 23% last year. Healthcare has grown from 6% to 9%. But consumer-centric sectors like media and entertainment (3% in April '25 vs 6% in April '24) and edtech (5% in April'25 vs 8% in April '24) have seen declines.