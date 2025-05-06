Indian alcoholic beverages industry raises concern over India-UK FTA terms

The Indian alcoholic beverage industry has expressed discontent with the terms of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom, fearing that reduced import duties on foreign liquor could hurt domestic producers. Under the deal, tariffs on UK-made whisky and gin will be slashed from 150% to 75% initially, eventually dropping to 40% over a ten-year period.

This phased reduction is expected to significantly benefit British brands, which already command a strong foothold in India's premium spirits market.

Anant Iyer, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said that though FTA details are still awaited, from what information we have gathered it seems that the Government has not fully heeded to the pleas of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry.