Operation Sindoor: Equity markets react to geopolitical developments and corporate actions

Sectoral and Stock Highlights:

Banking Sector:

PSU Banks remain under pressure, with a sharp sell-off noted after Bank of Baroda's quarterly results.

The market wiped off nearly ₹60,000 crore in market capitalization from PSU banks on Tuesday alone, underscoring the nervousness in the financial sector.

Auto Sector:

In contrast, Tata Motors' shares surged over 4% on Wednesday following shareholder approval for the long-awaited demerger of its commercial vehicle division.

The move, aimed at unlocking value and improving business focus, will result in two separately listed entities, which has been well-received by the markets.

Textiles and AlcoBev:

With the progress on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, attention is turning to textile, apparel, and AlcoBev companies, which are likely to benefit from improved export opportunities and lower trade barriers.