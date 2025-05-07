Tension with Pak: Re falls most in a month; equities end day choppy

MUMBAI: The rupee logged its worst single-day decline in a month losing 0.5% to close at 84.8250, marking its worst performance since April 9, while equity benchmarks closed marginally higher in a volatile session on Wednesday as the country launched missile strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

Other asset classes, the safe haven gold and the government bonds, performed mixed with gold rallying 2,730/10 grams to Rs 98,640 but the benchmark 10-year bond yield dipped to 6.3381% on Wednesday.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Air Force carried out missile and bombing sorties over nine locations in Pakistan and the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacres last month when Pak-based terrorists shot dead point blank 26 tourists after identifying their religion.