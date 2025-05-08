Fitterfly introduces 'India's most advanced' nutrition tracking solution

MUMBAI: Healthtech innovator Fitterfly Healthtech on Thursday announced the launch of its complete Nutrition 360 Suite, an active API-based solution designed to transform how nutrition is tracked and improved, not just by individuals, but across ecosystems.

Offered as a SaaS suite for partners, this modular platform brings together meal scoring, meal Insights, and AI diet plan generator enabling digital health companies, insurers, and wellness platforms to seamlessly embed powerful nutrition features into their products.

Backed by years of clinical expertise and trusted by over 20 lakh users, as claimed by Fitterfly in a release, the suite is powered by Fitterfly's proprietary food database—one of the most comprehensive in India—covering a wide range of regional, international, and packaged foods.

"Rooted in science and designed for real-world use, the technology has already shown measurable impact in supporting people with diabetes, obesity, and heart disease to make sustainable lifestyle changes," the release said.