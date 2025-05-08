Indian indices open higher amid global and geopolitical developments

Despite volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and growing concerns, Indian stock markets opened on a positive note on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,431.50, while the Sensex also started the day in positive territory. In the previous session, the Nifty 50 had closed 1,862.95 points below its all-time high of 26,277.35.

Global Cues:

Overnight, the US markets closed higher after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, despite public pressure from President Donald Trump to lower them. The Fed highlighted growing risks of both higher inflation and rising unemployment.

Geopolitical Tensions:

Tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan in response to the recent Pahalgam attacks. The situation escalated further with 15 civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, resulting from aggressive Pakistani military actions along the Line of Control (LoC). Cross-border shelling was also reported in the Kupwara region, affecting civilian areas.

Earnings Watch:

A number of major companies are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today, including L&T, Titan, Britannia, Pidilite, Biocon, Union Bank, Bharat Forge and Canara Bank.

Stocks in Focus:

Other notable stocks to watch include Coal India, Dabur, Niva Bupa, United Breweries, Blue Star, Sonata Software, Somany Ceramics, Asian Paints, and Bharat Forge, due to ongoing corporate developments and market activity.