Market wrap: Indian stocks close lower on amid India-Pak tension

Indian stock markets ended lower on Thursday (May 8) after a volatile trading session. The Nifty slipped below 24,300, closing at 24,273.80—down 140.60 points or 0.58%. The Sensex fell 411.97 points or 0.51%, finishing at 80,334.81.

Selling pressure increased later in the day due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following reports of intensified cross-border activity. This led to profit booking by investors. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting offered limited comfort, as it warned that steep tariffs could lead to higher inflation and job losses.

Despite this, global markets stayed mostly positive, supported by hopes of a trade deal between the US and UK, and early signs of resumed talks with China. Historically, local market volatility tends to ease once geopolitical tensions reduce.