IT firms allow WFH option amid India-Pakistan conflict

BENGALURU: In light of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, several global tech services firms, including major Indian IT companies, have allowed employees to work from home (WFH), particularly in northern regions.
While no IT company officially commented on any advisory sent to staff, sources familiar with the matter said, “All IT services companies are flexible when it comes to the WFH option, and in a situation like this, employees can work from home, especially those in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other northern regions.”
A source from the country's largest IT services firm noted that companies prefer not to cause panic among employees by issuing formal advisories, as the option to work from home is already available. “They don’t want to panic employees by sending advisory asking employees to WFH as they have an option to do so, if required,” the source said.
On Friday, HCLTech officially declared WFH for its offices in Chandigarh, Gurugram and Noida.
Deloitte India, meanwhile, has advised employees currently on assignment in border states affected by the conflict to return to their base locations at the earliest. “All non-essential domestic and international travel has been postponed. An all-India command centre hotline has been set up to support colleagues,” said a source from Deloitte India.
Colleagues have also been urged to follow government guidelines on personal safety and remain alert, the source added.