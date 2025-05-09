IT firms allow WFH option amid India-Pakistan conflict

A source from the country's largest IT services firm noted that companies prefer not to cause panic among employees by issuing formal advisories, as the option to work from home is already available. “They don’t want to panic employees by sending advisory asking employees to WFH as they have an option to do so, if required,” the source said.

On Friday, HCLTech officially declared WFH for its offices in Chandigarh, Gurugram and Noida.

Deloitte India, meanwhile, has advised employees currently on assignment in border states affected by the conflict to return to their base locations at the earliest. “All non-essential domestic and international travel has been postponed. An all-India command centre hotline has been set up to support colleagues,” said a source from Deloitte India.

Colleagues have also been urged to follow government guidelines on personal safety and remain alert, the source added.