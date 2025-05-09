Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of GCC

BENGALURU: Wipro Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) practice.
The company said in a statement that Sandeep brings over 30 years of experience in the GCC ecosystem and consulting, having been instrumental in setting up and scaling some of the well-known GCCs in his career.
As Managing Director, he led the transformation of Tesco and Goldman Sachs Consumer Bank GCCs into strategic centres of innovation and growth. In his senior leadership responsibilities across industries, Sandeep has successfully managed P&Ls, driven digital transformation initiatives, and implemented advanced engineering practices.
In his new role, Sandeep will spearhead Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered GCC strategy, designed to help global enterprises establish and scale as future-ready transformation and innovation hubs. Sandeep will report to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Wipro has been a trusted partner to GCCs for over two decades,” said Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited. “We are delighted to welcome Sandeep to our team. His vast experience in leading and transforming GCCs, combined with Wipro's robust capabilities and comprehensive suite of services for GCCs, will enable us to deliver superior business value to clients.”
Sandeep Dhar, Global Head – GCC Practice, Wipro Limited, said, “As GCCs evolve to meet the dynamic business needs, enterprises require a trusted partner with the strategic vision to transform them into innovation hubs that drive impact. Wipro is ideally positioned to be the strategic partner of choice for GCCs, offering services that align with their objectives to establish, scale, transform or exit."
Wipro's GCC services cover the entire lifecycle, from portfolio strategy to setup and operation. India has over 1,800 GCCs with over 120 new centres launched in 2024. It is expected that by 2030, the GCC market will grow to $99–105 billion.