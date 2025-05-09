Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of GCC

BENGALURU: Wipro Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) practice.

The company said in a statement that Sandeep brings over 30 years of experience in the GCC ecosystem and consulting, having been instrumental in setting up and scaling some of the well-known GCCs in his career.

As Managing Director, he led the transformation of Tesco and Goldman Sachs Consumer Bank GCCs into strategic centres of innovation and growth. In his senior leadership responsibilities across industries, Sandeep has successfully managed P&Ls, driven digital transformation initiatives, and implemented advanced engineering practices.

In his new role, Sandeep will spearhead Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered GCC strategy, designed to help global enterprises establish and scale as future-ready transformation and innovation hubs. Sandeep will report to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro’s Chief Operating Officer.