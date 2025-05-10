Dixon to manufacture Alcatel smartphones in India

Dixon Technologies’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics, has signed a Contract Manufacturing Agreement with NxtCell India to produce smartphones for the Alcatel brand under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“We are delighted to announce that Padget Electronics has entered into a Contract Manufacturing Agreement with NxtCell India to manufacture smartphones for the iconic brand Alcatel. This strategic association with NxtCell India will further strengthen our manufacturing excellence and execution capabilities,” said Atul B Lall, vice cairman & managing drector of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited.

Dixon Technologies is India’s largest home-grown, design-focused electronics manufacturer, catering to the consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments. The company has been actively expanding its partnerships. On April 30, 2025, Dixon announced a joint venture with Taiwanese IT hardware major Inventec to form Dixon IT Devices Private Limited (60% Dixon, 40% Inventec), focused on manufacturing notebook and desktop PCs, servers, and components.

Also in April, Dixon entered a 50:50 joint venture with lighting company Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) to manufacture LED bulbs, downlights, spots, and battens. In 2024, Padget Electronics began manufacturing HP laptops, desktops, and all-in-one PCs at its facility in Tamil Nadu.

Stock Performance

As of May 10, 2025, Dixon Technologies' share price stood at ₹15,190, reflecting a 2.79% decline from the previous close. Over the past week, the stock has experienced a downward trend, influenced by broader market volatility and geopolitical tensions in the region. However, over the past one year, Dixon Technologies’ shares have gained over 81% backed by strong financial performance.

In the first 9-month of FY25, the company posted a 120% growth in revenue to Rs 28,600 crore, and 155% growth in net profit to Rs 696 crore.