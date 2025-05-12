Asian shares advance as details awaited on progress in China-US trade talks

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there was "substantial progress" in the weekend trade talks but offered scant information on exactly what the negotiations entailed.

Separarely, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said both sides had agreed to "establishing a consultation mechanism" for further discussions on trade and economic issues.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 added less than 0.1% to 37,519.80, while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.5% to 2589.30.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.2% to 8,249.70.

Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.9%.

On Friday, US stocks drifted, with the S&P 500 edging 0.1% lower to 5,659.91. It finished the week with a modest dip of 0.5%. It was the first week in seven where the index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts moved by less than 1.5%, after careening on fears about President Donald Trump's trade war and hopes that he'll relent on some of his tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3% to 41,249.38, while the Nasdaq composite edged up by less than 0.1% to 17,928.92.

Apart from trade talks and other geopolitical factors, the flow of earnings reports for the start of the year from companies is slowing but still moving markets.

Expedia sank 7.3% even though the travel website reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

The owner of Vrbo and Hotels.com said demand was weaker than it expected during the quarter, and it highlighted softer-than-expected demand in the United States, as well as a nearly 30% decline in bookings from Canada to its southern neighbor.

Other travel-related companies, including Hilton and Airbnb, have reported a similar softening in travel demand to the U.S. in their recent earnings reports.

Fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen wilted by 16.2% after the salad seller reported a slightly larger loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.