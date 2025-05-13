Indian stock markets open with volatility on Tuesday

CHENNAI: After a strong rally witnessed on Monday fueled by a confluence of positive global and geopolitical developments, Indian stock markets opened with some volatility on Tuesday, quickly giving back some of the gains from Monday’s rally.

The Nifty 50 briefly held above 24,950 at the open, but soon slipped below 24,700. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex dropped 960 points in early trade, with IT and banking stocks emerging as the primary laggards. This sharp decline contrasts with the performance seen on Monday, when both indices recorded their strongest single-day rally in four years.

India-Pakistan Conflict in Focus

Tensions between India and Pakistan remain a key concern for investors, following cross-border disturbances late on Monday evening near the Rajouri sector. The Indian government has reportedly increased its military readiness in response to potential retaliation threats, as highlighted in the Prime Minister’s address to the nation yesterday. However, investors appear broadly concerned, say market experts.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation have been quiet, further raising regional risk and contributing to market uncertainty. Despite the current strength, analysts suggest the market may enter a near-term consolidation phase as participants await corporate earnings for clearer direction.