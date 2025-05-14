AI Director also affected in Microsoft’s recent layoffs impacting 6,000 employees globally

"I'm heartbroken to see so many talented people I've had the honor of working with being let go," she said on X.



The AI advisor and angel investor said, "Am I sad? Absolutely." She has over 15 years of experience in data science, product innovation and AI strategy. Many employees shared their experiences on X and LinkedIn.



Another employee Carsolina Walton said, "I had a last-minute meeting added to my calendar by my skip and was spiraling trying to figure out the agenda. FY26 priorities? Reorg? Once an unfamiliar face joined the call, I quickly realized I too was a part of the Microsoft layoffs. "



According to reports, the new job cuts are not related to performance and that the company is implementing organisational changes.



It is not yet clear how many Indian employees will be impacted in this reduction. Microsoft, which set up its India operations in 1990, employs over 20,000 people across 11 cities. Employees in India are engaged in sales and marketing, research, development and customer services and support.



An email sent to Microsoft India regarding this did not elicit any response.