JSW One Platforms earns unicorn status after raising Rs 340 crore

BENGALURU: B2B ecommerce platform JSW One Platforms on Tuesday announced that it raised Rs 340 crore of fresh capital and the round brings the company's valuation to $1 billion.

This is a valuation jump of over 3x from its earlier round of funding in April 2023.

The capital raised will strengthen national supply chain leadership in steel and cement categories, deepen distribution and logistics networks across India, scale the fintech and NBFC arms, and enable wider access to credit for MSMEs, the company said in a statement.

JSW One is a tech-first B2B e-commerce platform built to serve the country's construction and manufacturing MSMEs, and the platform leverages the JSW Group’s expertise in steel and cement.