Infosys employees get lower bonus payouts for March 2025 quarter

BENGALURU: Amid global macroeconomic uncertainty, cautious client spending and tariff issues, IT services firm Infosys has paid its employees a significantly lower bonus for the March 2025 quarter. Sources told TNIE that depending on business units' performance, the company paid anywhere between 50% and 70% to its employees. A majority of employees received a bonus of 60% or below and only a few would have received close to 70%.
Sources also said that during previous quarters, employees had received up to 85%-90% bonus, and this might be the lowest in the last few years.
Recently, the country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slashed its variable pay to 30% of its employees. Earlier, during Q4 earnings, TCS had said it would defer wage hikes for its employees due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, had said, "Considering the uncertain business environment, we will decide during the year when to make that happen."
IT companies are also cautious when it comes to hiring. Wipro, which added just over 600 people in Q4FY25, did not specify hiring guidance in FY26.
The company's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil had said during the Q4 earnings conference that they would decide on wage hikes closer to the next appraisal cycle. Last year, the company provided a wage hike in September.
"We don’t guide for a full year. We will take it as it comes from a growth perspective,” he had said with regard to hiring.