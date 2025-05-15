Infosys employees get lower bonus payouts for March 2025 quarter

BENGALURU: Amid global macroeconomic uncertainty, cautious client spending and tariff issues, IT services firm Infosys has paid its employees a significantly lower bonus for the March 2025 quarter. Sources told TNIE that depending on business units' performance, the company paid anywhere between 50% and 70% to its employees. A majority of employees received a bonus of 60% or below and only a few would have received close to 70%.

Sources also said that during previous quarters, employees had received up to 85%-90% bonus, and this might be the lowest in the last few years.

Recently, the country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slashed its variable pay to 30% of its employees. Earlier, during Q4 earnings, TCS had said it would defer wage hikes for its employees due to macroeconomic uncertainty.