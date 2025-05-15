Muted start for Indian markets amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark equity indices opened Thursday’s session on a subdued note, reflecting mixed global trends and a lack of significant domestic triggers. At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 91.38 points, or 0.11%, at 81,239.18, while the Nifty50 edged up 21.40 points, or 0.09%, to 24,688.30.

Index Performance & Stock Highlights

On the BSE Sensex, only 7 out of 30 constituents were trading in the green. Adani Ports led the gainers, rising 1.14%, followed by modest gains in Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel.

Among the top losers were IndusInd Bank, down 0.91%, along with Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Eternal.

On the Nifty50, 14 stocks advanced while the majority were under pressure. JSW Steel was the top performer, climbing 2.63%, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, and Tech Mahindra.

On the downside, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.16%, followed by losses in IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ONGC, and Sun Pharma.

Sectoral & Broader Market Trends

In sectoral performance, Nifty Realty was the biggest laggard, slipping 0.53%. The Banking and Financial Services indices also traded lower. However, Media and Metal indices posted early gains, offering some support to the market.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.26%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed slightly, gaining 0.46%.

Market Sentiment

According to reports, analysts suggest that the muted market sentiment reflects investor caution in the absence of strong domestic cues and amid mixed global signals. Participation remains selective, with defensives and metals showing relative strength.

Going forward, markets are expected to take direction from global developments, foreign fund flows, and upcoming macroeconomic data.