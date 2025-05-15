TCS ranked among World’s top 100 most valuable brands in Kantar BrandZ 2025 Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's most valued information technology services company by market capitalisation and also one of the largest private sector employers, has been named one of the 100 most valuable brands globally in the 2025 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report.

In the special 20th edition of the Kantar BrandZ report unveiled at a ceremony in New York, TCS was assigned a brand value of $57.3 billion, reflecting a strong 28% year-on-year growth.

TCS now holds the 45th position in the global rankings, which feature the most recognised and influential brands across industries. This year’s growth underscores a significant surge in brand equity, favorability, and global recognition. According to an independent brand audit by Momentum-ITSMA, TCS has achieved 95% aided brand awareness among business decision-makers across 26 countries—an extraordinary rise from just 29% in 2010.

This leap in brand value is attributed to TCS’ sustained brand-building efforts, including strategic global sports sponsorships, a customer-first innovation approach, and consistent marketing excellence.