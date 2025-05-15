TCS ranked among World’s top 100 most valuable brands in Kantar BrandZ 2025 Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's most valued information technology services company by market capitalisation and also one of the largest private sector employers, has been named one of the 100 most valuable brands globally in the 2025 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report.
In the special 20th edition of the Kantar BrandZ report unveiled at a ceremony in New York, TCS was assigned a brand value of $57.3 billion, reflecting a strong 28% year-on-year growth.
TCS now holds the 45th position in the global rankings, which feature the most recognised and influential brands across industries. This year’s growth underscores a significant surge in brand equity, favorability, and global recognition. According to an independent brand audit by Momentum-ITSMA, TCS has achieved 95% aided brand awareness among business decision-makers across 26 countries—an extraordinary rise from just 29% in 2010.
This leap in brand value is attributed to TCS’ sustained brand-building efforts, including strategic global sports sponsorships, a customer-first innovation approach, and consistent marketing excellence.
Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, remarked, “Our extensive BrandZ database over the past 25 years reveals that strategic investment and brand focus can unlock substantial growth. TCS exemplifies this with its rapid integration of AI across offerings and impactful sponsorships that enhance global visibility and community engagement.”
TCS’ brand momentum is strongly anchored in its mission to humanize technology—delivering inspiring experiences, transformative innovation, and enduring client relationships. A cornerstone of this strategy is TCS’ sponsorship of 14 global running events, including five of the seven prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors like the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon. These events attracted over 600,000 participants in 2024, contributing $2.25 billion to local economies and raising $279 million for charities. Among all key sponsors in the sport, TCS recorded the largest gains in brand familiarity (+30 points) and consideration (+40 points).
Commenting on the achievement, Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said, “We extend our congratulations to Kantar BrandZ on their 20th anniversary of celebrating brand excellence. It’s an honor for TCS to be recognized among the world’s most iconic brands. This growth in our brand value and visibility is the result of sustained, high-impact marketing and communication efforts. Building a brand is a marathon—but I’m proud to say our team has run it at the speed of a sprint. Kudos to everyone at TCS.”