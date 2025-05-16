Hyundai plans 26 new models in India by FY30 including strong hybrids

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) plans to launch 26 new models in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market by the end of FY2030 as it looks to boost sales amid stiff competition from domestic rivals Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors. The lineup will include 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and six electric vehicles (EVs), featuring a mix of all-new models, full-generation upgrades, and enhanced versions of existing cars.

Additionally, HMIL will introduce strong hybrid vehicles in India, with further details to be revealed at its Investor Day in September 2025.

“We remain steadfast in expanding a well-balanced portfolio across ICE and eco-friendly technologies, to cater to diverse customer needs across segments,” said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director at HMIL.

Kim added, “In addition to ongoing product interventions and updates, we are excited to announce that we will be launching 26 products. This will include a mix of new models, full model changes & product enhancements, by the end of financial year 2030. This will comprise 20 from ICE and 6 from EV segment. Additionally, we shall be introducing new ecofriendly powertrains like hybrids.”