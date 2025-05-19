Benchmarks fall amid global jitters, IT sell-off, and US credit downgrade

CHENNAI: India's equity markets began the week on a cautious note, closing sharply lower on Monday as a mix of global and domestic triggers weighed on investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex slipped 271 points from its intraday high to settle at 82,259, while the NSE Nifty fell below the psychological 25,000 mark, reflecting broad-based weakness across sectors.

According to the market watchers the following were the key drivers of the market decline:

1. Moody’s Downgrade of US Sovereign Rating

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the United States’ long-term credit rating from Aaa to Aa1, citing concerns over the country’s growing debt burden, which has now exceeded $36 trillion. This move follows earlier downgrades by S&P in 2011 and Fitch in 2023, making Moody’s the last of the “Big Three” agencies to take a cautious stance on U.S. sovereign debt.

The downgrade triggered a risk-off sentiment globally, prompting a pullback in equities and a flight to safer assets.